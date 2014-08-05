FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Time Inc revenue falls on lower subscriptions, newsstand sales
August 5, 2014 / 10:45 AM / 3 years ago

Time Inc revenue falls on lower subscriptions, newsstand sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Time Inc, the largest magazine publisher in the United States, reported a 1.6 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by a fall in subscription revenue and newsstand sales.

Time posted a loss of $32 million, or 30 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a profit of $75 million, or 69 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $820 million from $833 million.

The company’s publications include People, Sports Illustrated and its namesake Time magazine, and this is its first earnings report following its spinoff from Time Warner Inc . (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

