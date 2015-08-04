FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Time Inc's quarterly revenue falls 5.7 pct
August 4, 2015

Time Inc's quarterly revenue falls 5.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Time Inc reported a 5.7 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by weak print ad sales and a strong dollar.

However, the magazine publisher reported a net profit of $24 million, or 22 cents per share, for the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a net loss $32 million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier.

Time, whose titles include People, Sports Illustrated and its namesake Time magazine, said total revenue fell to $773 million from $820 million. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy and Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)

