Time Inc's 3rd-qtr revenue falls 5.8 pct
November 5, 2015 / 11:10 AM / 2 years ago

Time Inc's 3rd-qtr revenue falls 5.8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Time Inc reported a 5.8 percent fall in quarterly revenue as print advertisement sales continued to fall and a strong dollar hurt income from outside the United States.

The magazine publisher reported a net loss of $913 million, or $8.30 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit $48 million, or 44 cents per share, a year earlier.

Time, whose titles include Sports Illustrated, People and Time magazine, said total revenue fell to $773 million from $821 million. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

