#Market News
February 12, 2015 / 11:10 AM / 3 years ago

Time Inc's quarterly rev falls 7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Time Inc, the publisher of Sports Illustrated, Time and People, reported a 7.3 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by falling circulation and weak print advertising.

The company’s Total revenue fell to $895 million in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $966 million a year earlier.

Net income more than doubled to $145 million, or $1.32 per share, from $66 million, or 61 cents per share, a year earlier.

Time said it kick started a restructuring plan in fourth quarter that resulted in a pre-tax charge of $28 million, aimed at headcount reductions and other efforts. (Reporting By Sai Sachin R and Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
