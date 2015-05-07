Time Inc posts 8.7 pct fall in revenue

May 7 (Reuters) - Magazine publisher Time Inc reported an 8.7 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by falling subscription and weak print advertising.

Net loss narrowed to $9 million, or 8 cents per share in the first quarter ended March 31, from $74 million, or 68 cents per share, a year earlier.

Time Inc, whose titles include People, Sports Illustrated and its namesake Time magazine, said its total revenue fell to $680 million from $745 million. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)