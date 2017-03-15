FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AT&T's $85.4 bln deal for Time Warner wins EU thumbs-up
March 15, 2017 / 12:28 PM / 5 months ago

AT&T's $85.4 bln deal for Time Warner wins EU thumbs-up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc has won approval from the European Commission for its planned $85.4 billion acquisition of Time Warner Inc, the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier said on Wednesday.

The merger, which still requires approval from the U.S. Department of Justice, is expected to close by the end of the year, AT&T said.

During his election campaign, U.S. President Donald Trump had said that he opposes the merger, and in January a transition official told Reuters that Trump was still against the deal.

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission does not expect to review the deal, a spokesman for the agency said last month. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

