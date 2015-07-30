Time Warner Cable's revenue rises 3.5 pct

July 30 (Reuters) - Time Warner Cable Inc, which is being bought by Charter Communications, reported a 3.5 percent rise in quarterly revenue as it added more residential high-speed data customers.

The company said revenue rose to $5.93 billion in the second quarter ended June 30, from $5.73 billion a year earlier.

Net income attributable to common shareholders fell to $463 million, or $1.62 per share, from $499 million, or $1.76 per share. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)