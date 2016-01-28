Time Warner Cable revenue rises 4.9 percent

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Time Warner Cable Inc, which is being bought by Charter Communications Inc, reported a 4.9 percent rise in revenue as it added more residential video customers.

The company said revenue rose to $6.07 billion in the fourth quarter, from $5.79 billion a year earlier.

Net income attributable to common shareholders fell to $486 million, or $1.70 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $554 million, or $1.95 per share.

Time Warner Cable added 54,000 residential video customers on a net basis, compared with the 7,000 residential video subscribers it lost in the third quarter. (Reporting by Alan John Koshy in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)