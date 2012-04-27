RLPC: Time Warner exit shows shift in IG lending

NEW YORK, April 27 (Reuters) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s absence on a $3.5 billion revolving credit for Time Warner Cable shows that the old model of relationship lending to America’s biggest blue-chip companies is changing as banks focus on profitability.

Leading U.S. banks are following European lenders in re-evaluating the overall profitability of relationships and are thinking twice before joining unfunded revolving credits as lending decisions are based on the bottom line rather than past relationships.

“Bank of America, Citi and JP Morgan are all becoming more selective,” a banker said. “With looming changes in bank regulation stemming from Dodd Frank, Basel III and restrictions on proprietary trading, all banks have to plan ahead.”

Since late last year, European banks struggling with high funding costs have carefully analyzed the future revenue streams that ancillary business will bring from clients and have exited or cut commitments on loans for U.S. companies including Toyota Motor Credit, Colgate Palmolive and Western Digital.

Time Warner’s rapid $3.5 billion refinancing replaced a $4 billion, three-year revolver of November 2010 that was led by lead arranger BAML but the bank was not included in the 11-member bookrunner group of the new loan.

A BAML spokesperson declined to comment.

Citigroup is now the lead left arranger on the deal with bookrunners including Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan, Mizuho, RBC, RBS, Sumitomo Mitsui and Wells Fargo, sources said.

BAML’s decision to drop out of Time Warner’s loan shows greater selectivity as large U.S. money center lenders exercise more discipline to boost shareholder returns. The bank’s actions are notable as it has a leadership role in the U.S. high-grade market, and headed the league tables at the end of the first quarter after arranging $27.8 billion of loans, according to Thomson Reuters LPC league tables.

Other U.S. banks are being equally selective. JP Morgan recently left a prestigious administrative agent spot on a $1.65 billion pro-rata credit facility for spirits maker Constellation Brands in April and was replaced by BAML. JP Morgan recently exited a $470 million revolver for transportation concern Brink Co and a $350 million deal for White Mountain in August 2011.

“Banks are looking at names and deploying capital to their most profitable relationships,” a second banker said.

Time Warner highlights the changes in high-grade lending. Banks previously committed to unfunded revolving credits such as TWC’s $3.5 billion loan - that offer low margins and join the deals in the hope that borrowers will use the bank for future capital market needs.

Starting in 2014, Basel III will begin making it more expensive for banks to provide backstop facilities. In 2014-2016 - halfway through the life of 2012’s five-year unfunded revolving credits - Basel III will require banks to hold high-quality liquid assets against loans that can be quickly drawn down. For traditional revolving credits, the preliminary rate is 10 percent but the final percentage is not yet known.

Banks are revising their business models accordingly. As capital becomes dearer, pricing is likely to increase and tenors shorten as banks pass these costs along to clients.

“The economic model of the investment grade product doesn’t work. With all the changes in the regulatory environment pricing will go up,” the second banker said.