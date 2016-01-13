FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Icahn says he does not have any position in Time Warner
Sections
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Pictures
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
January 13, 2016 / 12:41 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Icahn says he does not have any position in Time Warner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds dropped word “not” in first paragraph)

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn said on Tuesday he did not own any stake in media company Time Warner Inc.

“I have no position in Time Warner. No options, no forwards, no stock,” Icahn said when reached by phone.

Reuters and the New York Post reported on Monday, citing anonymous sources, that Icahn was building an equity stake in Time Warner.

Icahn waged an unsuccessful break-up campaign against Time Warner in 2006, when current Chief Executive Jeffrey Bewkes was the No. 2 executive at the company. In 2014, Time Warner snubbed a takeover offer from Twenty-First Century Fox Inc that valued it at $85 per share. Time Warner shares ended trading on Tuesday at $71.09, up 2.1 percent. (Reporting by Michael Flaherty in New York; editing by Steve Orlofsky)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.