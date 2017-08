Oct 20 (Reuters) - Senior executives of AT&T Inc and Time Warner Inc have discussed various business strategies including a possible merger in recent weeks, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Neither side has yet hired a financial adviser, Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/2enqBF9)

Time Warner declined to comment. AT&T could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)