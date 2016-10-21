FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AT&T in advanced talks to buy Time Warner - WSJ
October 21, 2016 / 3:11 PM / 10 months ago

AT&T in advanced talks to buy Time Warner - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc is in advanced talks to acquire media conglomerate Time Warner Inc, and a deal could come as early as this weekend, the Wall Street Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/2eOTDjH)

AT&T and Time Warner were not immediately available for comment.

Time Warner's shares were up 8.2 percent at $89.77.

Bloomberg reported on Thursday that executives of both the companies had discussed various business strategies, including a possible merger, in recent weeks. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
