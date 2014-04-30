FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Time Warner 1st-qtr results beat estimates
#Market News
April 30, 2014 / 11:18 AM / 3 years ago

Time Warner 1st-qtr results beat estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - Time Warner Inc reported a 9 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by growth in its Warner Bros movie studio business and premium TV service Home Box Office (HBO).

Revenue rose to $7.55 billion in the first quarter ended March 31, from $6.94 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected $6.61 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income from continuing operations rose to $1.29 billion, or $1.42 per share, from $754 million, or 79 cents per share.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 91 cents per share, above Wall Street estimates of 88 cents per share. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
