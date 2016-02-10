FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Time Warner revenue falls on lack of hit movies
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 10, 2016 / 12:11 PM / 2 years ago

Time Warner revenue falls on lack of hit movies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Time Warner Inc, the owner of cable channels CNN, HBO and Cartoon Network, reported a 6 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by a lack of hit movie releases in the period from its Warner Bros studio.

The company’s revenue fell to $7.08 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $7.53 billion a year earlier.

Net income attributable to Time Warner shareholders rose to $857 million, or $1.06 per share, from $718 million, or 84 cents per share. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.