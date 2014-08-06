FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Time Warner Inc revenue rises on HBO gains
August 6, 2014 / 11:20 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Time Warner Inc revenue rises on HBO gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects year-earlier revenue figure in third paragraph to $6.61 billion from $7.44 billion)

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Time Warner Inc reported a 3 percent jump in quarterly revenue, helped by gains from premium TV service Home Box Office (HBO).

Net income from continuing operations attributable to Time Warner common shareholders rose to $843 million, or 94 cents per share, for the second quarter ended June 30, from $698 million, or 73 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue increased to $6.79 billion from $6.61 billion.

Rupert Murdoch’s Twenty-First Century Fox decided to pull its $80 billion offer to buy Time Warner on Tuesday, abandoning plans to create one of the world’s largest media conglomerates. (Reporting By Aurindom Mukherjee and Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

