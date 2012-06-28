FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telecom Italia Media says Stella quits CEO post
June 28, 2012 / 6:26 PM / 5 years ago

Telecom Italia Media says Stella quits CEO post

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 28 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia Media said on Thursday its CEO Giovanni Stella had resigned his position as the parent company Telecom Italia seeks buyers for all or part of the unit.

Telecom Italia Media, which owns TV channel La7, said in a statement after a board meeting Stella will remain in charge of TV operations. Chairman Severino Salvemini takes on strategic management and governance powers.

The move comes as Telecom Italia presses ahead with plans to separate its TV and network businesses to maximise the value of both assets.

Advisers Mediobanca and Citigroup have sent presentations of the company to Sky Italia, Discovery Channel and Al Jazeera, according to media reports.

A source close to the situation said Telecom Italia Media’s board did not discuss any possible expressiond of interest for its operations.

Telecom Italia Executive Chairman Franco Bernabe said last month he was open to selling the whole of the media unit or any combination of its assets.

Reporting By Stephen Jewkes and Silvia Aloisi

