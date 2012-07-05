TI Media draws buying interest, H1 ad sales up 16 pct

MILAN, July 5 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia Media, the media group which telecoms operator Telecom Italia is trying to sell, has received 15 expressions of interest for its television channels and infrastructure, a board member said on Thursday.

Giovanni Stella said TI Media’s advertising sales rose 16 percent in the first half of the year, with a 12 percent increase at the group’s La7 flagship TV channel.

“Advertising rose 16 percent in a first-half in which (state broadcaster RAI) saw a decline of 18-20 percent,” Stella said.

Italy’s biggest commercial broadcaster Mediaset saw ad sales shrink by around 10 percent annually over the same period, its vice president said this week.

By targeting an audience of high-earning professionals, La7 has successfully carved a niche in a television market dominated by RAI Mediaset.

Stella, a former chief executive at TI Media, said the group would send an information memorandum to the interested parties by the end of the month.

He said he expected that TV and infrastructure assets would be sold separately.

Shares in TI Media closed up 2.3 percent on Thursday, outperforming a 1.8 percent fall in Milan's all-share index , boosted by the arrival of a popular Italian talk-show host which analysts expect to increase audience share and ad sales at La7.