FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Clessidra offer for TI Media below 450 mln euros-sources
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
September 27, 2012 / 2:35 PM / 5 years ago

Clessidra offer for TI Media below 450 mln euros-sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Italian private equity fund Clessidra’s non-binding offer for broadcaster Telecom Italia Media is worth less than 450 million euros ($578 million), two sources close to the situation said on Thursday.

Italy’s biggest telecoms group Telecom Italia put TI Media up for sale in May to help reduce its 30 billion euros of net debt, following a dividend cut earlier this year.

Telecom Italia’s board met on Thursday for an update on the sale of its 77-percent-controlled TV unit and on the possible spin-off of its fixed-line network, press reports said.

TI Media has a market capitalisation of about 280 million euros and net debt of 200 million euros. Reports in Italian newspapers have said Clessidra’s offer was worth between 380 million and 450 million euros.

Board members declined to comment to reporters on their way out from the four-hour meeting in Milan.

Hutchison Whampoa unit H3G and Discovery have presented non-binding offers by a deadline on Monday, one of the two sources said, confirming press reports.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.