TI Media sees return to positive EBITDA in 2013

MILAN, July 27 (Reuters) - Italian media group Telecom Italia Media said it would return to gross operating profit in 2013 after posting a 16 million euro loss in the first-half partly due to rising costs of programming at its flagship La7 channel.

The media arm of telecoms group Telecom Italia said it would report a gross operating loss this year despite an expected slight improvement in operating results in the second half of the year.

But the company said it expected to post positive core earnings from the end of 2013 with positive cash flow at the end of the following year.

The net loss in the first half roughly doubled to 35 million euros compared with a year earlier. In the same period of last year, TI Media posted core earnings of 9 million euros.

The media group, which Telecom Italia has put up for sale, said in a statement on Friday lower core earnings at the MTV music channel also contributed to the gross operating loss.

The rising audience share of La7 boosted net advertising revenues by 10 percent in the first half to 67.7 million euros. Overall revenues totalled 70 million euros, down 2 percent from a year earlier, it said.