Telecom Italia Media 9-mth net loss more than trebles
#Credit Markets
October 29, 2012 / 2:45 PM / 5 years ago

Telecom Italia Media 9-mth net loss more than trebles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Italy’s third-largest commercial broadcaster Telecom Italia Media said on Monday its nine-month net loss more than trebled to 53.8 million euros ($69.6 million), dragged down by higher programming costs at its flagship La7 channel.

In the same period a year ago it posted a net loss of 14.9 million euros.

The company also confirmed a forecast of a negative 2012 EBITDA and said net debt rose to 224.1 million euros at end-September from 201.0 million euros end-June.

Telecoms group Telecom Italia controls Telecom Italia Media with a 77 percent stake. Its plans to sell all or parts of its media arm by the end of the year are clouded by uncertain prospects of the media industry.

Shares in Telecom Italia Media were down 1.5 percent at 0241 GMT. ($1 = 0.7733 euros) (Reporting By Danilo Masoni)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
