Telecom Italia says sees TV arm sale by year-end
October 16, 2012 / 10:25 AM / 5 years ago

Telecom Italia says sees TV arm sale by year-end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia’s chief executive Marco Patuano said on Tuesday the telecoms group still expected to sell its Telecom Italia Media television unit by the end of the year.

“The forecast was to close by the end of the year and there are no reasons to think otherwise,” Patuano said at a presentation in Milan.

“We are on schedule. We have received serious offers,” he added.

Italy’s telecoms incumbent has put on the bloc Telecom Italia Media, Italy’s third biggest free-to-air company, as it seeks ways to cut its 30 billion euro debt pile.

The unit, whose assets include loss-making TV channels and a profitable TV infrastructure business, has attracted four non-binding offers.

It has a market value of about 260 million euros and net debt of 200 million euros.

Bidders are private equity fund Clessidra, the Italian unit of Hutchison Whampoa, U.S. entertainment company Discovery Communications and Italy’s Cairo Communication, sources have said.

