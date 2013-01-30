FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Time Inc cuts staff by 500 - source
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 30, 2013 / 5:20 PM / 5 years ago

Time Inc cuts staff by 500 - source

Jennifer Saba

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Time Inc on Wednesday began the process of cutting about 500 jobs, about 6 percent of its total staff, according to a source familiar with the company, as the largest U.S. magazine publisher grapples with challenges beleaguering the print industry.

The layoffs mark the first major move made by Time Inc CEO Laura Lang, who joined the company in January 2012.

A spokeswoman for Time Inc could not be immediately reached for a comment.

Time Inc is the publisher of its namesake newsweekly, Sports Illustrated and People, among others. Parent company Time Warner Inc reported that revenue at Time Inc fell 6 percent to $838 million in the third quarter because of declines in subscription and advertising revenue.

All Thing D first reported the news of the layoffs.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.