TIMELINE: BP's fines for Texas City refinery since 2005

July 12 (Reuters) - A gigantic explosion on March 23, 2005 at BP Plc’s 400,780-barrel-per-day Texas City, Texas, refinery -- the sixth largest in the United States -- killed 15 workers and injured 180 others and was the first in a series of mishaps over five years for the London-based energy giant that led to record fines and legal settlements.

Sept. 22, 2005 - U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) hits BP with a then-record $21.3 million fine for safety violations from the 2005 blast. BP admits responsibility for the blast, agrees to 660 safety improvements.

Nov. 9, 2006 - BP reaches legal settlement with Eva Rowe, whose mother and father were killed in the 2005 explosion. As part of the agreement with Rowe, BP will pay $32 million to colleges and hospitals, the first in over $2 billion in payments to settle legal claims from the blast.

March 12, 2009 - BP pleads guilty to one federal criminal charge for environmental violations stemming from 2005 blast. Pays $50 million fine to U.S. Department of Justice.

Oct. 29, 2009 - OSHA says BP should pay a record $87.4 million in fines for alleged new safety violations at the Texas City refinery and for allegedly failing to meet deadline from 2005 agreement. OSHA said BP had failed to fix 270 safety citations found after the blast. Another 439 new violations were found in a 2009 inspection of the refinery. BP says it will contest the fines.

Aug. 12, 2010 - As it contends with Macondo oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico, BP agrees to pay $50.6 million to OSHA to settle the 270 safety citations from the 2005 blast. Begins talks to settle new citations.

July 12, 2012 - U.S. Labor Department says BP, OSHA reach settlement on 409 of the 439 outstanding citations from 2009 for $13 million. The remaining 30 are under discussion.