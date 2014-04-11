FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Times Media Group acquires 49 pct stake in Radio Africa Limited
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 11, 2014 / 1:00 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Times Media Group acquires 49 pct stake in Radio Africa Limited

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - Times Media Group Ltd

* Acquisition of a 49 pct interest in Radio Africa Limited in Kenya

* Total purchase consideration of $18.62 million, being approximately zar195 million

* A portion of share sale proceeds, being $5.9 million, will be placed into escrow until certain warranties are met.

* R36 million of purchase consideration will be used to subscribe for new shares

* Purchase consideration to be paid through acquisition of existing ordinary shares in RAG, subscription for new ordinary shares in rag and acquisition of shareholder loans

* RAG’s full year normalised ebitda for year ended 30 june 2014 is forecast at r45 million with 3 months of trading remaining in current financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.