Time Warner Cable nearly blacks out CBS, talks continue

July 30 (Reuters) - Time Warner Cable reversed its decision to take CBS network off the air in New York and other cities, after initially announcing a blackout when the two sides failed to reach an agreement on fees.

“There’s progress being made and hopefully we don’t go dark,” CBS CEO Leslie Moonves told reporters in Los Angeles.

“We still believe our content is worth a lot of money.”

Negotiations between CBS and Time Warner Cable continued after midnight in New York, according to a spokeswoman for the cable operator. Time Warner said it had relented “at the request of CBS.”

The blackout would have affected an estimated 3.5 million customers in cities such as New York, Los Angeles and Dallas.