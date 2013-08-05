FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Time Warner Cable offers proposal to CBS to end blackout
August 5, 2013 / 6:32 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Time Warner Cable offers proposal to CBS to end blackout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects first paragraph to “offering new proposals”)

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Time Warner Cable Inc said Chief Executive Glenn Britt sent a letter to CBS Corp CEO Les Moonves on Monday offering new proposals to end the blackout of CBS shows that started Friday in markets such as New York and Los Angeles.

In the letter, Britt said Time Warner Cable could offer customers the chance to pay for the CBS network on a standalone basis, known as the “a la carte” model, which is viewed as controversial in the U.S. cable industry.

Time Warner Cable said it is waiting for CBS to accept or reject its proposal. (Reporting by Liana B. Baker; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

