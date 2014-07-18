FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CBS CEO says he will look at CNN if it goes up for sale
July 18, 2014 / 1:35 AM / 3 years ago

CBS CEO says he will look at CNN if it goes up for sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, July 17 (Reuters) - CBS Corp Chief Executive Officer Leslie Moonves said on Thursday the media company would take a look at Time Warner Inc’s cable news network CNN if it goes up for sale as part of a merger with Rupert Murdoch’s Twenty-First Century Fox Inc.

Moonves was asked by reporters at a Television Critics Association meeting whether he wanted to buy CNN if Fox decides to sell the channel in order to clear regulatory hurdles in a possible merger with Time Warner. Fox’s initial offer was rebuffed.

“We’ve always talked about doing things with CNN,” Moonves responded. “We’ll see. It’s something I‘m sure we will look at if that becomes available.” (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

