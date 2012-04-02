Time Warner CEO Bewkes 2011 pay dips

April 2 (Reuters) - Time Warner Inc Chief Executive Jeff Bewkes’ total compensation dipped by 1.5 percent in 2011, due to slightly lower option awards and reduced non-equity incentive plan according to company regulatory filings.

Bewkes’ total compensation came in at $25.9 million last year down from $26.3 million in 2010.

Bewkes, 59, has run the company since January 2008. Time Warner shares rose 12 percent in calendar year 2011.

Time Warner is parent of cable networks CNN, TNT and HBO, publisher Time Inc and Hollywood studio Warner Bros.

Chief Financial Officer John Martin saw his pay rise by 13.3 percent to $11.5 million.