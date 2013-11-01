FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EXCLUSIVE-Charter weighs bid for Time Warner Cable by year-end -sources
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 1, 2013 / 7:26 PM / 4 years ago

EXCLUSIVE-Charter weighs bid for Time Warner Cable by year-end -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Charter Communications Inc is weighing a bid for Time Warner Cable Inc before the end of the year, hoping to persuade the larger cable operator to sell after rejecting an earlier overture, people familiar with the matter said.

John Malone’s Liberty Media Corp, which owns about a quarter of Charter, approached Time Warner Cable earlier this year about merging Charter and Time Warner Cable. But sources said Time Warner Cable’s management was cool to the idea of a tie-up.

Time Warner Cable has a market value of more than $34 billion, compared with Charter’s market value of about $13 billion.

Charter and Time Warner Cable declined to comment, while Liberty Media did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The sources asked not to be identified because the matter is confidential. (Reporting by Soyoung Kim, Nadia Damouni, Liana Baker; additional reporting by Ron Grover and Nicola Leske; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.