UPDATE 1-Murdoch says he cannot buy Tribune or LA Times

(Adds links to Breakingviews, How To Play It and Dealtalk)

LOS ANGELES, July 18 (Reuters) - Twenty-First Century Fox cannot buy publisher Tribune Co or its Los Angeles Times newspaper, Fox Chief Executive Rupert Murdoch wrote on Twitter on Friday, citing U.S. laws on media ownership.

“Sorry can’t buy Trib group or LA Times - cross-ownership laws from another age still in place,” said tweets attributed to Murdoch.

Fox earlier this week revealed it had made a roughly $80 billion bid for Time Warner Inc that was rebuffed.