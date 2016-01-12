FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Icahn buying up Time Warner shares - sources
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
January 12, 2016 / 12:46 AM / 2 years ago

Icahn buying up Time Warner shares - sources

Mike Stone, Michael Flaherty

1 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn is building an equity stake in Time Warner Inc, people familiar with the matter said on Monday, in a move that could lead to a major shake-up of the media conglomerate.

Icahn’s intentions when it comes to Time Warner are not yet known, the people said, asking not to be named because the matter was private. Time Warner declined to comment.

Time Warner, the owner of cable channels HBO, TNT, TBS and Cartoon Network, said in November that ratings for its key domestic entertainment networks had dropped more than expected. Its shares have fallen around 30 percent since last July.

The New York Post said on Sunday that Icahn was believed to be buying up Time Warner shares and “will take another run at the company,” citing anonymous sources.

Reporting by Mike Stone and Michael Flaherty in New York; Editing by Richard Chang

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.