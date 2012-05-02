FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Time Warner's revenue up, though "Luck" wasn't
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 2, 2012 / 11:45 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 2-Time Warner's revenue up, though "Luck" wasn't

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q1 adj EPS 67 cents/shr beats Street’s 64 cents/shr

* Revenue rises 4.4 percent

* Ad revenue from networks up 6 pct

* Reaffirms 2012 outlook

By Liana B. Baker

May 2 (Reuters) - Time Warner Inc said Wednesday its revenue rose 4 percent from a year ago, but impairment charges including one from the troubled HBO series “Luck” kept the media company from recording a higher profit in the first quarter.

First-quarter revenue from the company’s TV and cable networks, which include TNT, CNN and HBO, rose 3 percent to $2.6 billion.

Gabelli & Co analyst Brett Harriss said the performance was weaker than expected. Subscription revenues increased 5 percent and advertising revenues rose 6 percent, below Harriss’s estimates.

He said Time Warner, which owns a host of cable networks, premium TV services, magazines and a movie studio, reported a solid quarter but it was not as good as media peer CBS Corp’s results which were released Tuesday.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.