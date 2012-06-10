FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TV could help Time Warner shares rise-Barron's
#Market News
June 10, 2012 / 3:55 PM / in 5 years

TV could help Time Warner shares rise-Barron's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 10 (Reuters) - Time Warner, the cable television producer, may be an attractive investment during a turbulent time, according to an article in Barron’s June 11 edition.

Market bulls believe the stock could rise as much as 25 percent, Barron’s said.

The owner of cable television networks such as HBO and TNT and producer of programs such as the widely popular “Game of Thrones,” has been buying back shares at the annual rate of $2.5 billion, Barron’s said.

It also relies less on advertising revenue than its rivals and doles out a generous dividend, about 3 percent, Barron’s said.

TV accounted for nearly 80 percent of the company’s adjusted operating income last year, Barron’s said, and it has a diverse menu of offerings though Turner Sports and Warner Bros.

