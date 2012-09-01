FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Former Dow Jones President Todd Larsen to join Time Inc-source
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 1, 2012 / 1:50 PM / 5 years ago

Former Dow Jones President Todd Larsen to join Time Inc-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Todd Larsen, the former president of Dow Jones & Co is expected to join Time Warner Inc’s Time Inc magazine unit as president of the news and sports group, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Larsen, who left Dow Jones in June after more than 10 years, will be in charge of Time’s news and sports group that includes titles such as Time, Sports Illustrated and Fortune, the source said.

Time Inc declined to comment. Larsen did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Larsen started with Dow Jones in 1999 as corporate director of strategic planning and development. He resigned in June amid a reorganization of the News Corp unit’s management.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.