Judge tosses lawsuit over Time Warner Cable background checks

A federal judge has dismissed for lack of standing a proposed class action against Time Warner Cable brought by Wisconsin man who admitted to threatening lawsuits against dozens of companies who performed background checks on him.

In a decision on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Pamela Pepper said the man, Cory Groshek, suffered no concrete harm from the background check Time Warner ran. The plaintiff had alleged a statutory violation of the U.S. Fair Credit Reporting Act on the grounds that the wrong type of disclosure form was used.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2bhDdf9