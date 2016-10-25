AT&T's DirecTV Now online video service to cost $35 per month

NEW YORK, Oct 25 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc's upcoming DirecTV Now online video service will cost $35 per month, Chief Executive Randall Stephenson said, speaking at the WSJ.D Live conference in California on Tuesday.

The wireless company's streaming video service, which will launch late next month, will have more than 100 channels, Stephenson said. AT&T said on Saturday that it would buy Time Warner Inc for $85.4 billion, as it looks to diversify its business into the media and entertainment market. (Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)