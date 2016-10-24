FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
US regulators will decide on review of AT&T, Time Warner deal -White House
October 24, 2016 / 8:25 PM / 10 months ago

US regulators will decide on review of AT&T, Time Warner deal -White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The White House on Monday said it will be up to independent federal regulators to decide whether to carry out a formal review of AT&T Inc's planned acquisition of Time Warner Inc.

"Any decision to review the deal would be made by regulatory officials at the Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission," White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters in a briefing.

"Certainly when you consider the size of the deal ... I don't think anybody would be surprised if they announced a review," Earnest said. "The president would hope and expect that regulators would carefully consider the potential impact of this deal on consumers." (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Bill Rigby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
