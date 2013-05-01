Time Warner profit rises on cable network strength

May 1 (Reuters) - Time Warner Inc posted a higher first-quarter profit on Wednesday, as growth in its cable networks offset declines in the film, TV entertainment and publishing units.

Net income for the media company, which owns the CNN cable network, premium TV service HBO, and a movie studio, rose to $720 million, or 75 cents per share, from $583 million, or 59 cents a share, a year ago. Revenue came in below expectations at $6.9 billion. Analysts were expecting $7.15 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.