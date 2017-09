Feb 5 (Reuters) - Time Warner Inc reported a better-than-expected 5 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by growth in its Warner Bros movie studio business and premium TV service Home Box Office (HBO).

Revenue rose to $8.56 billion in the fourth quarter, from $8.16 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected $8.39 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Time Warner’s net income fell to $983 million, or $1.06 per share, from $1.11 billion, or $1.15 per share.