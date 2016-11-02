FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Time Warner revenue jumps 9.2 pct, helped by "Suicide Squad"
November 2, 2016 / 11:10 AM / 10 months ago

Time Warner revenue jumps 9.2 pct, helped by "Suicide Squad"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Time Warner Inc, the media company being bought by AT&T Inc, reported a 9.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, helped by the box office success of the superhero movie "Suicide Squad".

The company's net income rose to $1.47 billion, or $1.86 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $1.04 billion, or $1.26 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $7.17 billion from $6.56 billion.

AT&T said last month it would buy Time Warner for $85.4 billion in a bold move to acquire content. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
