Warner Bros. names new leaders to film studio

LOS ANGELES, June 24 (Reuters) - Time Warner Inc’s Warner Bros studio appointed four executives to leadership positions in its film division, the company said on Monday.

Sue Kroll, Dan Fellman, Greg Silverman and Toby Emmerich will serve as presidents in the Warner Bros Pictures Group, and report directly to Warner Bros Entertainment President Kevin Tsujihara, a company statement said.

The statement did not mention Jeff Robinov, who has led the film studio since 2007. Hollywood news website Deadline.com reported last week that Robinov had asked to negotiate an exit from the company.