Robinov exits Time Warner's film studio -company email
June 24, 2013 / 5:17 PM / 4 years ago

Robinov exits Time Warner's film studio -company email

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, June 24 (Reuters) - Warner Bros. Pictures Group President Jeff Robinov has left the company, according to an internal e-mail provided to Reuters on Monday, after the company announced leadership changes at its film studio.

“We also want to let you know that Jeff Robinov will no longer serve as president of Warner Bros. Pictures Group and thank him for his years of valued service to the company in that position,” Warner Bros. Chairman Barry Meyer and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Tsujihara said in an e-mail.

Warner Bros. Is a unit of Time Warner Inc

