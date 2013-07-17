FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Time Warner's Bewkes shuffles Turner's top management
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 17, 2013 / 2:41 PM / 4 years ago

Time Warner's Bewkes shuffles Turner's top management

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Time Warner Inc said on Wednesday it is appointing a new chief at Turner Broadcasting to replace Phil Kent, the longtime Turner executive, who will step down in 2014.

Time Warner Inc Chief Executive Jeff Bewkes said in a statement that John Martin, the current chief financial officer at Time Warner, will take over Kent’s post at Turner, the cable unit which owns CNN, TBS and TNT. The premium cable channel HBO is under different leadership. “At Phil’s initiation, he and I agreed that now is the right time to announce the next generation of leadership,” Bewkes said.

Martin will become Turner’s CEO on Jan. 1, 2014. Kent will serve as Turner’s chairman until the end of 2014, the company said.

Time Warner said it would name a new finance chief in the next few weeks.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.