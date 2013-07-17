Time Warner's Bewkes shuffles Turner's top management

July 17 (Reuters) - Time Warner Inc said on Wednesday it is appointing a new chief at Turner Broadcasting to replace Phil Kent, the longtime Turner executive, who will step down in 2014.

Time Warner Inc Chief Executive Jeff Bewkes said in a statement that John Martin, the current chief financial officer at Time Warner, will take over Kent’s post at Turner, the cable unit which owns CNN, TBS and TNT. The premium cable channel HBO is under different leadership. “At Phil’s initiation, he and I agreed that now is the right time to announce the next generation of leadership,” Bewkes said.

Martin will become Turner’s CEO on Jan. 1, 2014. Kent will serve as Turner’s chairman until the end of 2014, the company said.

Time Warner said it would name a new finance chief in the next few weeks.