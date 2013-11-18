FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Time Warner Cable and Discovery Communications reach long-term distribution agreement
#Market News
November 18, 2013 / 6:35 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Time Warner Cable and Discovery Communications reach long-term distribution agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Time Warner Cable Inc : * Time Warner Cable and Discovery Communications reach long-term distribution

agreement * Says Time Warner Cable and Discovery Communications today announced the early

renewal of their distribution agreement * Says additional terms of the agreement were not disclosed * Deal will allow TWC and bright house networks to continue delivery of

discovery’s networks to their subscribers without interruption * Parties also expect Time Warner Cable customers to enjoy authenticated access

to Discovery content in the near future” * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
