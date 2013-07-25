FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2013 / 4:01 AM / 4 years ago

Time Warner Cable, CBS agree to extend negotiations over fees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Time Warner Cable Inc, which is battling with the CBS broadcast network over the fees it pays to carry certain CBS channels, said the companies will continue negotiating until Monday.

“Both parties have agreed to an extension through Monday, July 29 at 5 p.m.,” Time Warner Cable spokeswoman Maureen Huff told Reuters late on Wednesday.

If both the companies had failed to reach a new deal by Thursday, CBS would have gone dark in markets like Los Angeles and New York, depriving viewers of summer shows such as “Under the Dome” and “Big Brother.”

CBS officials could not immediately be reached for comment by Reuters outside of regular U.S. business hours.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
