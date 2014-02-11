FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Charter names nominees to board for Time Warner Cable
February 11, 2014 / 2:35 PM / 4 years ago

Charter names nominees to board for Time Warner Cable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Charter Communications Inc took its first step in a proxy fight against Time Warner Cable Inc on Tuesday, announcing a slate of 13 nominees to the larger cable operator’s board.

Some of the nominees include Lisa Gersh, former president and CEO of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia Inc ; Marwan Fawaz, a former Motorola Mobility executive and Eamonn O‘Hare, a former chief financial officer at Virgin Media.

The nominations are Charter’s latest move to try to acquire Time Warner Cable after its offer of $132.50 per share was rejected for being too low in mid-January.

