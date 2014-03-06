FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. antitrust chief recused on Comcast, Time Warner Cable review
March 6, 2014 / 5:50 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. antitrust chief recused on Comcast, Time Warner Cable review

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 6 (Reuters) - The top U.S. antitrust regulator, Bill Baer, will be recused from reviewing Comcast Corp and Time Warner Cable Inc’s proposed merger, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday.

The investigation will instead be overseen by Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Renata Hesse and Deputy Assistant Attorney General David Gelfand.

In a statement, the Justice Department did not say why Baer recused himself.

But when Comcast was buying NBC Universal, a deal that was concluded in early 2011, Baer, then a partner at the law firm of Arnold & Porter, represented NBCU’s owner, General Electric .

The Comcast deal for Time Warner Cable will also be reviewed by the Federal Communications Commission.

