FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Comcast's Cohen to testify in U.S. Senate on Time Warner Cable merger
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 27, 2014 / 7:16 PM / 3 years ago

Comcast's Cohen to testify in U.S. Senate on Time Warner Cable merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 27 (Reuters) - Comcast Corp’s Executive Vice President David Cohen will testify about his company’s plans to buy Time Warner Cable Inc at a hearing in the U.S. Senate on April 9, a Comcast spokeswoman said on Thursday.

The Senate Judiciary Committee will hold the first congressional hearing on the proposed $45.2 billion merger between Comcast, the biggest U.S. cable operator, with No. 2 rival Time Warner Cable.

Cohen is Comcast’s top lobbyist who helped orchestrate the cable provider’s landmark acquisition of media giant NBC Universal in 2011. (Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.