Comcast's Cohen to testify in U.S. Senate on Time Warner Cable merger

WASHINGTON, March 27 (Reuters) - Comcast Corp’s Executive Vice President David Cohen will testify about his company’s plans to buy Time Warner Cable Inc at a hearing in the U.S. Senate on April 9, a Comcast spokeswoman said on Thursday.

The Senate Judiciary Committee will hold the first congressional hearing on the proposed $45.2 billion merger between Comcast, the biggest U.S. cable operator, with No. 2 rival Time Warner Cable.

Cohen is Comcast’s top lobbyist who helped orchestrate the cable provider’s landmark acquisition of media giant NBC Universal in 2011. (Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Chris Reese)