April 26 (Reuters) - Time Warner Cable Inc posted a higher quarterly profit, boosted by acquisitions and a strong business services segment.

Net income attributable to Time Warner shareholders rose to $382 million, or $1.20 per share, from $325 million, or 93 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue at the No. 2 U.S. cable provider rose 6.4 percent to $5.1 billion.