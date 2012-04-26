UPDATE 2-Time Warner Cable profit beats on Internet growth

* Q1 EPS $1.20 vs $0.93 a year ago

* Rev up 6.4 pct to $5.1 bln

* Adds 217,000 Internet subscribers

* Loses 90,000 video subscribers, more than some expected

* Shares down 2.7 pct

By Yinka Adegoke

April 26 (Reuters) - Time Warner Cable Inc posted a higher-than-expected profit, boosted by high-speed Internet growth, but a contraction in its video business saw its shares pull back as some investors sold after gains of nearly 25 percent this year.

The New York-based company added more Internet and phone subscribers than Wall Street forecast in the first quarter, but its video business contracted more than many analysts had expected.

Its shares fell 2.7 percent in afternoon trading to $79.95 and several analysts said investors were shifting to other cable companies such as Comcast Corp, which rose 1.1 percent, and Cablevision Systems Corp, up 1.6 percent.

Time Warner Cable added more than 217,000 residential and business Internet customers and 124,000 phone customers during the first quarter.

But it lost 90,000 video subscribers to end the quarter with 12.5 million, including 673,000 customers from the acquisition of Insight Communications, which closed on Feb. 29.

In recent quarters, Time Warner Cable has placed more emphasis on its Internet business as the future of its profit growth as margins tighten in the traditional TV business, which is being hit with rising programming costs.

In the first quarter, Time Warner Cable’s residential video revenue rose just 1.9 percent, while average monthly video programming costs per subscriber increased 5.9 percent.

Cable operators also face stiffening competition from satellite and phone companies’ video services as well as Internet-based services like Netflix Inc and Hulu.

Chris Marangi, a portfolio manager at Gabelli & Co, which owns TWC shares, said investors were also “uninspired” by comments by company executives around the company’s outlook. Executives told analysts that second-quarter subscriber trends showed voice additions would be better, with broadband about the same and video weaker.

Time Warner Cable said first-quarter net income had risen to $382 million, or $1.20 per share, from $325 million, or 93 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding special items, the profit was $1.22 a share. Analysts on average had been expecting $1.21, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue at the No. 2 U.S. cable provider rose 6.4 percent to $5.1 billion.

But Time Warner Cable posted a 22.5 percent decline in free cash flow to $718 million as cash from operations dropped.